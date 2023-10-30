Actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is all set to tie the knot with baseball star Cole Tucker, had the best time with her girls at her bachelorette party. Hudgens scored big with her baseball-inspired bachelorette weekend with her girlfriends.

The High School Musical star posted a couple of stunning pictures in which she is seen wearing a Tucker jersey in the background of snow-clad mountains

Hudgens captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Maroon bells. Didn’t want to leave."

Hudgens also had a funeral-themed party to celebrate her last days of dating Tucker.

“Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?” Hudgens captioned one of her many Instagram posts.

Actresses Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Laura New, Morgan Marcell, Hudgens' sister Stella, and others were present for the celebration.

Hudgens and Tucker's wedding will surely be equally as lavish, even though the specifics of the date and location are yet unknown.

After being spotted together for the first time in 2020, Hudgens and Tucker got engaged in 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens denied pregnancy rumors

Hudgens dispelled rumors that she was expecting her first child with Cole Tucker.

Recently, she posted a video on social media that highlighted her bachelorette vacation.

“The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and @airbnb ♥️ couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base 🥰,” Hudgens captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment, saying that she looked pregnant and was trying to hide her bump in baggy attire.

To this, Hudgens replied:

“Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

In February 2021, Hudgens and Tucker formally announced their romance on Instagram. That same month, in an interview at MLB training camp, he openly talked about their romance.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.

"She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”