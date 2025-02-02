Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker's react to WWE superstar Chelsea Green's musical talent

On Friday, shortstop Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to re-share Chelsea Green's Instagram post to her story, as the WWE superstar humorously showed off her musical talent.

Vanessa has shown in the past that she enjoys watching arguably the world's biggest wrestling entertainment program.

"Lololol" Vanessa Hudgens captioned her Instagram story, seemingly finding Chelsea Green's video quite funny

Screenshot of Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vanessahudgens IG Stories)

This came after Vanessa's husband, big league shortstop Cole Tucker, also reacted to the same post, dropping a comment.

"Bravo" Cole Tucker commented

Screenshot of Cole Tucker's comment on Chelsea Green's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseaagreen)

Green signed with WWE for the first time in 2018, after appearing at tryouts, before being eventually released in 2021 after numerous recurring injury issues led to months of inactivity. However, she made a surprise return in January of 2023 in the Women's Royal Rumble event and has been going strong ever since.

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens expresses her heartbreak for victims of LA fires

On January 10, Vanessa Hudgens, took to Instagram to post about the ongoing LA fires. Posting an emotional note, Hudgens talked about how her heart ached for those residing in the areas that had been hit hardest by the devastating wildfires.

"My heart goes out to and breaks with my fellow angelenos who have lost everything. Not just material things that are irreplaceable, like family photos, but also the homes they built their lives in. The memories. The life. The comfort. A home is our refuge. Be grateful for the roof over your head and whatever you can do to help out means a lot. My family and I are safe but there's so many who aren't. Please pray for LA and our residents." Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post read

The fires, which have gone on to be named the 'Eaton Fires,' began shortly after the turn of the year. The typical dry California conditions, a lack of humidity, and the strong winds led to a rapid increase in the intensity of the vicious fires.

Per the latest reports, over 29 people tragically died in the fires, and thousands more have been displaced. More than 14,000 acres of Altadena and Pasadena have already been lost.

