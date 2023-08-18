After her breakup with Austin Butler in January 2020, Vanessa Hudgens admitted she nearly gave up on dating. However, she met her future husband amid the COVID-19 outbreak less than a year later.

At the AFI Fest premiere of Netflix's "Tick, tick...BOOM!," Hudgens and Tucker make their red carpet debut, and their engagement was officially announced on February 3, 2023.

When Hudgens talked about how secure Tucker makes her feel, she was beaming from ear to ear, and her happiness was contagious. She often posts pictures of the two on Instagram and did so a few days ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to react to the post, with some saying Cole is lucky to have Vanessa as his life partner. Some made remarks about his baseball career, and others are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married.

Here are some of the comments:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and pitcher Cole Tucker, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, started dating in 2020. The two met while enrolled in an online meditation course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February this year, Hudgens revealed their engagement in an Instagram post. Every aspect of their engagement and wedding plans considers the public's opinion, which sometimes complicates matters.

However, Tucker appears unconcerned with the details and acts coolly while Hudgens worries.

After a period of time in the minors, Tucker was recently signed by the Rockies and it will be interesting to see how successful he is with the franchise.