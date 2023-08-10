Whether it's WWE or AEW, "High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens is no stranger to expressing her passion for pro wrestling on social media. Just a few months ago, she was in the backstage area of "AEW Dynamite." Hudgens has previously participated in several WWE charity events, including the "WWE Superstars For Hope" event in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Since wrestling is a worldwide sport, many actors and other famous people have spoken out about their favorite wrestlers and role models. Vanessa just shared a video of herself wrestling like Undertaker on Instagram. Given her past, it seemed like she loved competing in wrestling.

She said, "BAHAHAHAHA I had to in honor of summer slam here’s a video of me feelin myself at a lil stunt sesh - in an undertaker shirt of course"

Hudgens is one of many famous people to post a video with such a title. A video of Pete Davidson from "Saturday Night Live" holding the title surfaced a few months ago, and just a few weeks later, Guillermo Rodriguez from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was spotted with it.

The relationship between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens and ex-Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cole Tucker began dating in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two met while enrolled in an online meditation course.

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post on February 9. The two are highly active on Instagram and seem to be a pleased pair.

Tucker is presently starting his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies. After working hard to win his chance, he will be trying to leave his mark with the squad in the major leagues. How well he does with the franchise will be intriguing to watch. Fans in Colorado are undoubtedly pleased—and not just for him, but also for his fiance.