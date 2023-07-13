In January 2017, former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker's fiancee Vanessa Hudgens visited the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new TV series, Powerless.

During her appearance, Hudgens joined host Jimmy Fallon in an impromptu musical performance that delighted the audience. Choosing a song that holds a special place in the hearts of many, Hudgens and Fallon decided to serenade the crowd with the iconic theme song of the popular sitcom Friends, titled "I'll Be There For You."

As the old clip from 2017 went viral last week, it garnered widespread attention on social media. Fans erupted with overwhelming praise for her exceptional musical talent and urged Hudgens to make a musical comeback.

Here's how fans responded:

"I never understood why Vanessa quit music. Her vocals are beautiful and extremely powerful. I wish she had continued."

"Instant high school musical flash backs with that voice."

"Let’s bring back the high school musical back."

"Vanessa Hudgens Beautiful Voice."

"Come onnnn baby V, come back to music."

"Wait I think I missed this installment of high school musical."

One of the fans even went on to claim that Vanessa outshines Selena Gomez when it comes to singing prowess.

"Vanessa Hudgens sings better than Selena Gomez."

Vanessa Hudgens' voice leaves fans in awe, urging her return to music industry

A few other fans jumped in to shower praise on Jimmy Fallon as well.

"Jimmy can sing with anyone he's so good."

"The harmonization was so good."

"Jimmy vocals are so good or is it just me."

Jimmy Fallon's voice didn't go unnoticed as he sang along with Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens gained prominence for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series. While she is primarily known for her acting career, she has also pursued music and released several songs throughout her career.

Hudgens' music career began with the release of the soundtrack for the first High School Musical film in 2006. She contributed vocals to multiple songs on the soundtrack, including the duet "Breaking Free" with co-star Zac Efron, which became a chart-topping hit.

In 2006, Hudgens released her debut studio album titled "V," which featured a pop and R&B sound.

In 2008, she released the song "Sneakernight," which reached number 88 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2013, she collaborated with YLA on the single "$$$ex," which generated controversy due to its explicit content.

In recent years, Vanessa Hudgens has continued to explore her passion for music. She has performed in various stage productions, including the live television musicals Grease: Live (2016) and Rent: Live (2019).

Vanessa Hudgens's photoshoot with Tatler Philippines

Vanessa Hudgens, the fiancee of former Pirates star Cole Tucker.

Recently, former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker's fiancee, Vanessa Hudgens, caused a stir on social media with a sizzling beachside photoshoot for Tatler Philippines.

The former Disney star showcased her stunning physique in a series of captivating images.

The beach-themed photoshoot perfectly captured the essence of summer, as she posed against a backdrop of crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine sandy beaches.

The July edition of Tatler Philippines, a prestigious magazine focused on luxurious lifestyles, pays tribute to Filipinos who are pushing limits and leaving a significant impact in various domains. The cover story of this issue spotlights none other than Vanessa Hudgens.

