Former US President Donald Trump once tweeted about Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2012 and called him “very beatable”.

Trump, who is apparently a New York Yankees supporter, tweeted this before Game 3 of the 2012 American League Championship Series. His hometown team was down to two games against the Detroit Tigers.

"Tonight's the night."– Max Mannis

In the winner-take-all ALDS contest, Verlander came off of a complete game shutout against the Oakland Athletics. In 56 innings during the postseason, he had a 3.85 ERA.

Was Donald Trump technically correct in calling Justin Verlander beatable?

Verlander has displayed many moments throughout his career where he appeared vulnerable. Verlander performed poorly in his previous postseason starts. He had a 4.19 career playoff ERA going into that Yankees start in 2012.

Trump served as the 45th president of America from 2017 to 2021. He was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Verlander has a celebrated MLB career. Verlander, a former MLB player with the Detroit Tigers, made his big league debut with them in 2005. He is one of the team's all-time leading pitchers. Before the 2017 trade deadline, the Tigers moved Verlander to the Astros, and before the postseason, he had won all five of his starts.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, Verlander was named ALCS MVP and shared the Babe Ruth Award. In addition to becoming the 20th-fastest pitcher to reach the milestone, Verlander became the 114th pitcher in major league history to do so in 2018. In 2019, Verlander struck out 3,000 batters, making him the 18th pitcher in MLB history to have three career no-hitters.

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has five times led the AL in strikeouts, earned run averages, and wins. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006. 2011 was Verlander's most productive season, and it featured the second no-hitter of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verlander is married to supermodel Kate Upton. The couple tied the knot in 2017, days after his World Series win.

"Late night look" – Kate Upton

In November 2018, the duo welcomed a baby girl, Genevieve Upton Verlander.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Upton and Verlander donated their weekly MLB paychecks to various coronavirus charities during the pandemic.

Poll : 0 votes