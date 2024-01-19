“Very optimistic that Rodon can return to form" - Yankees' Brian Cashman expects ace Carlos Rodon's 2024 season to be 'good' 

The New York Yankees are approaching the upcoming MLB season with optimism, particularly regarding left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, who faced challenges in his debut season with the team in 2023. Despite injuries and a delayed start to his tenure in the Bronx, Rodon and the Yankees are optimistic about his return to form for the 2024 season.

Rodon, the Yankees’ significant offseason acquisition last year, struggled to showcase his usual dominance in 2023. After two consecutive seasons with double-digit wins and at least 24 starts, the 31-year-old lefty only made 14 starts, pitching to a 6.85 ERA—his second worst in his career.

The setbacks were largely attributed to injuries that plagued Carlos Rodon’s debut season. A lack of an adequate "on-ramp" into the season, as both Rodon and the Yankees acknowledged, contributed to the challenges he faced. However, there is a sense of determination to address these issues and set a positive tone for the upcoming season.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman provided an encouraging update on Rodon’s offseason progress during a press conference. Rodon voluntarily reported to the Yankees’ facility in Tampa early, showcasing a commitment to his offseason program. Cashman expressed satisfaction with Rodon’s current state, emphasizing improvements in his arm action and a dedicated work ethic.

“Very optimistic that Rodon can return to form, and be the pitcher we know he’s capable of being.”

Cashman acknowledged that Rodon’s integration into the Yankees’ organization was challenging last year but highlighted a more collaborative approach this winter. The optimism surrounding Rodon stems from the belief that a full and healthy offseason will contribute to his return to peak performance.

The Yankees might still be looking to add more depth to their rotation despite already having a solid group.

The Yankees’ rotation remains a topc of dicussion, with only AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole confirmed as a certainty for the 2024 season. Both Rodon and Nestor Cortes faced injury-related challenges in the previous season, Marcus Stroman is a new addition to the team, and Clarke Schmidt is entering his second full season as a starter.

Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes could all join AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole as the New York Yankees rotation for 2024.

While Cashman did not rule out the possibility of more rotation additions, he expressed confidence in the current roster, stating:

"I think we have a good rotation if everything goes right."

The Yankees will continue to explore opportunities to enhance their roster as pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training on February 15. The team remains open to making strategic moves to solidify its position ahead of the upcoming season.

