Veteran MLB umpire Pat Hoberg challenges gambling allegations amid league discipline

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg has been disciplined for allegedly violating the league's gambling rules. The nature and length of a potential suspension are unknown but Hoberg has denied his involvement and will appeal against the ruling, per The Athletic.

“During this year's Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB's sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg,” MLB said in a statement to reporters.

“Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB's investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded."

According to Rule 21, like players, umpires are also barred from betting on baseball. The news is another addition to the recent betting incidents as San Diego Padres utility player Tucapita Marcano received a lifetime ban earlier this month for betting on Pittsburg Pirates' games while being part of the team last year. Four other players received a one-year suspension.

Pat Hoberg affirms the integrity of baseball in his statement

Following reports of discipline, Pat Hoberg followed it up with a statement of his own, in which he mentioned appealing against it and also said that holding up the integrity of baseball is important to him.

“I am appealing Major League Baseball’s determination that I should be disciplined for violating the sports betting policies. While that appeal is pending, it would not be appropriate to discuss the case,” Hoberg said in his own statement.

“That said, I have devoted my adult life to the profession of umpiring, and the integrity of baseball is of the utmost importance to me. I look forward to the appeal process, and I am grateful that the Major League Baseball Umpires Association is supporting me in the appeal."

The details of the disciplinary action are currently kept under wraps, given that Hoberg has appealed. MLB is yet to find evidence of the games being compromised by Hoberg's decisions due to his alleged involvement in gambling.

The 37-year-old MLB umpire has been officiating in the league since 2014 as a full-time umpire. He has worked in seven postseason series, including the 2022 World Series.

