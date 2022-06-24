Video: Cleveland Guardians bring down Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins to take top spot in the AL Central

The AL Central is heating up. Last night, the Cleveland Guardians improved their record to 36-28. With their victory against the Minnesota Twins last night, the Guardians moved into first place.

The Guardians have been massive underdogs this year. They are hoping that they'll hold on to the top spot. That way, they might win the AL Central for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, the loss was tough on the Minnesota Twins. After acquiring Carlos Correa and Gary Sanchez, among others, they had their sights firmly set on the title this year.

Cleveland Guardians take their place at the top of the AL Central standings

After having won 17 out of their last 21 games, June has belonged to the Guardians. The team was energized by their series split with one of the best teams in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They've won the first two games of the series against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. Last night,they had the chance to overtake them. The Guardians have been hitting .273 over the past two weeks, giving them the third-best average in the AL over that period.

Bally Sports Cleveland @BallySportsCLE



Josh Naylor goes yard for a two-out two-run homer!



#ForTheLand That one is GONE.Josh Naylor goes yard for a two-out two-run homer! That one is GONE. Josh Naylor goes yard for a two-out two-run homer!#ForTheLand https://t.co/QUwl6fKMxu

"That one is GONE. Josh Naylor goes yard for a two-out two-run homer!" - @ Bally Sports Cleveland

The game last night was full of excitement. Josh Naylor put the Guardians up 3-0 with a two-run jack in the third. The Guardians were down 5-3 but clawed back to tie the game 5-5 and send it into extra innings at Target Field. The Guardians eventually came up in a big way, as Andres Gimenez got a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th, eventually winning the game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Guardians complete the comeback and now lead the AL Central! Guardians complete the comeback and now lead the AL Central! https://t.co/zS6l3KbjBm

"Guardians complete the comeback and now lead the AL Central!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Gimenez has been a sparkplug for the Cleveland Guardians over the past fortnight. In his past two weeks, Gimenez has batted .308 with a pair of home runs and eight RBIs. Not bad at all for a 24-year-old rookie looking to play in his first full MLB season.

The Cleveland Guardians will get yet another test as they travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox this weekend at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who have gone 8-2 in their last 10, also, have their sights set on the top spot in their division, the AL East, as they now find themselves in third.

