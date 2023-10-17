Kirk Cousins, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, gave Creed's music credit for the team's second victory of the year. Following Sunday's 19-13 victory over the Bears, Cousins stood at the stage and declared that he wouldn't be "picky" about finding a way to triumph, particularly in the challenging setting of Chicago. He acknowledged the offensive output's struggles and praised the defensive effort.

"The Rangers have been playing Creed and they're rolling in the playoffs. [...] Music's banging on the boombox most pregames in the locker room, we thought we'd mix up the genre a little bit, get some Creed in there."

The Texas Rangers of the MLB, who started performing "Higher" during the second half of the 2023 season, have also adopted Creed as a secret weapon. The Rangers are currently up 1-0 on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series as the squad has persevered throughout the postseason.

In their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1), the Vikings (2-4) are looking for their third victory.

The Texas Rangers are shining in MLB

With a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, the Rangers extended their perfect postseason record and drew closer to the World Series.

The Rangers moved to 7-0 in playoffs - with six victories on the road - thanks to yet another postseason masterclass from Nate Eovaldi. The Rangers will travel home to Arlington needing two wins in three games to advance to their first Fall Classic since 2011.