Wednesday's MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals saw pitcher Zac Gallen produce yet another masterclass.

The pitcher has taken the MLB by storm this season and continues to impress. Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has joined the chorus of fans amazed with the 27-year-old's run of form.

Zac Gallen was first drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB draft. He was then traded to the Miami Marlins for whom he made his MLB debut in 2019. He then joined the Diamondbacks in a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr. in 2019 and has continued his growth as a player with them. However, not many were ready to see him perform at the levels he has been achieving this season.

Zac Gallen went into the game against the Royals with a record of 22 consecutive scoreless innings and ended the night by increasing that streak to 28 innings. He shut out the Royals in the six innings he pitched, giving up just four hits and striking out a season-high 12 batters.

Gallen now leads all pitchers in strikeouts with 51 so far. Many fans and analysts are already touting him as the front-runner for the Cy Young award.

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino wrote on Twitter:

"This was quite possibly the craziest pitch I’ve ever seen. I’ve never been more confused in my life. Was it a cutter? Was it a change up? Somehow it was both."

Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks are on track to surprise the MLB this season

The Arizona Diamondbacks sit at the top of the NL West table with a 14-12 record and with their starting pitcher firing on all cylinders.

Zac Gallen has undoubtedly been their standout star and the Diamondbacks look like postseason contenders. Their roster includes several talented youngsters who have made a good start to the MLB season.

While it is still early in the season to say anything for certain, Diamondbacks fans will be hoping for more of the same from their star pitcher. After their series victory against the Royals, they will now face the Colorado Rockies, who are at the bottom of the table after a horrible start to the season.

While Gallen will hope to continue his impressive streak, only time will tell how many more scoreless innings are in him.

