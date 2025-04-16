Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops 3-word message after signing $500 million Blue Jays extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. quashed the uncertainty around his MLB future after signing a $500 million deal for 14 years with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal, reported earlier this month, was made official on Monday.
The All-Star first baseman was expected to hit free agency as he entered the final year of his Blue Jays contract this season. However, after failed negotiations during the offseason, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays agreed on a franchise record extension for the slugger.
After the deal was made official on Monday, the Blue Jays slugger dropped a three-word message in Instagram post, declaring his commitment to the franchise, writing:
"Here to Stay."
While the blockbuster contract potentially locks up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the rest of his career, the deal includes a hefty signing bonus for the All-Star infielder. According to reports, 65% of the deal is frontloaded, with Guerrero Jr. receiving a $325 million signing bonus. This deal also comes with a no-trade clause without any deferred money.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals the major driving force behind Blue Jays extension
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed the love and respect from the Toronto fans for his family as one of the reasons behind his long-term extension earlier this month. He doubled down on his earlier statement on Monday, saying:
"I'd say the fans. I always say the fans. How they treat us. How they respect my family and they always come here to give you support. Another thing is the organization. I don't see this like an organization, I see this like I'm a family. I've been with this organization since 2015. This organization is part of my family."
Guerrero Jr. signed with Toronto as an international free agent in 2015 and has been with the team since. He made his debut for the Blue Jays as a 19-year-old and has established himself as one of the fearsome hitters in the game.