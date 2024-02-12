Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Blue Jays slugger in 2024?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be one of the most intriguing players entering the 2024 regular season. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger has arguably the highest upside in the MLB, yet he has struggled to consistently produce in the majors. That is in no way belittling his accomplishments, but fans have been waiting for him to perform as a potential MVP day in and day out.

"As of today there are 45 days until opening day. According to fWAR the 45th greatest Blue Jay of all time is: Vladimir Guerrero Jr! Vlad has 5 big league seasons all in Toronto hitting .279/.355/.490 with 130 HRs good enough for 10.1 fWAR" - @BudsJays

The hard-hitting first baseman has shown his superstar talent throughout his career but is coming off a bit of a disappointing season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .264 batting average with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs is certainly a strong season, but for the Blue Jays first basemen, it was a bit underwhelming.

That being said, Vladdy Jr. will still enter the 2024 campaign as one of the top players in the American League. This will also be the case in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues, as the first baseman will certainly find himself drafted as one of the top players in his position. But, this raises the question, when is it too early to draft Vladdy Jr. in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be selected as a top-five first baseman in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

The first base position in fantasy baseball is rather top-heavy compared to recent years. Although there are a number of elite options for the position, including Matt Olson, Freddie Freeman, and Bryce Harper, however as drafts progress there will be a drastic decline in top-tier talent.

This is where Vladdy Jr. enters the picture as he is being viewed as the final name before the elite tier of first basemen falls off. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger has the upside to finish the year as the top first baseman in fantasy baseball, but coming off a down season, he should fall in drafts.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Looks incredible holy shit" - @Gate14Pod

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can return to his 2021 form that saw him finish the season with 48 home runs, 111 RBIs, and a .311 batting average, he could be a true bargain. Vladdy is currently projected to be drafted in the third or fourth round, however, he could finish the year as a first-round value. He could be worth the risk at the end of the second round if he can turn things around at the plate.

