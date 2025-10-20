Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer’s wives savor Blue Jays’ electric outing forcing Game 7 vs. Mariners

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer’s wives were at Rogers Center to watch their partners help the Toronto Blue Jays in a must-win ALCS Game 6 against the Seattle Mariners.
Both Nathalie and Charlie posted photos and clips from the stadium so loud with Toronto fans. With the help of Guerrero Jr.'s standout performance, the Blue Jays were able to win the game 6-2 and force Game 7. They will be going to the World Series for the first time since 1993 if they defeat the Mariners in the series finale.
Before that, both wives were celebrating the Game 6 victory. On Sunday, after the game, Nathalie reposted a clip of Guerrero Jr. smashing a solo home run off Mariners ace Logan Gilbert in the fifth inning to extend Toronto's lead to 5-0. She wrote:
"Gracias, Mi Dios."
Meanwhile, Charlie reposted a graphic from MLB's official Instagram page featuring Springer alongside fellow Blue Jays teammates, including Guerrero Jr. and Max Scherzer. She wrote:
"Let's go!!!"
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice in the win. Apart from the solo home run in the fifth inning, the first baseman put the wheels on his leg to steal third off Cal Raleigh in the seventh inning. The Mariners catcher made a bad throw to third base, leading to Guerrero Jr. coming to home and extending the lead to 6-2. That also became the final scoreline of the game.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s eldest daughter receives big hug from Blue Jays mascot
After ALCS Game 6 win, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie shared several photos from their time in Rogers Center, including one where she captured their eldest daughter Vlaimel getting a big hug from the Blue Jays' official mascot Ace. The mascot has been entertaining fans since 2000.
With the win, the Blue Jays are just one win away from entering the 2025 World Series, where they'll face the NLCS champions Los Angeles Dodgers. But before that, they'll need to win Game 7 against the Mariners, who are also looking forward to winning their first AL pennant.