Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets honest about why he keeps talking to himself at the plate

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best first basemen in the MLB currently. Every season, every game, every moment that transpires comes from within for the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman.

Most would be unaware but the Blue Jays star stays motivated while facing the pitcher at the plate by talking to himself.

In an interview with MLB.com on Tuesday, Guerrero Jr. got candid about the reasoning behind this habit, revealing that it’s something he has been doing since childhood.

"That started when I was little," Guerrero said. "Obviously, when you’re the batter, you’re up against nine people. You have to give yourself support and encourage yourself so you can defeat those nine people who are trying to get you out. That’s what I’m talking about.

"Whenever I’m breathing, I’m talking to myself. Most of the time, I try to say it out loud, but sometimes I get confused with what I’m saying. And right now, I’m doing it from the inside."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. backtracks on stance to not play for the Yankees

All 30 MLB teams will be in business next offseason as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is done playing chicken with the Blue Jays who couldn't give him his desired offer for an extension, thereby making him a free agent after the 2025 season.

Several teams are expected to enter the fray, including the Yankees, whose current first baseman Paul Goldschmidt only contracted for the 2025 season.

However, in light of this, a past comment of Guerrero Jr. about never wanting to play for the Yankees resurfaced.

"When I was a kid, hanging out with my dad and other players' kids at the front of the dugout, someone from the Yankees told my dad to take me inside because I couldn't be there. It made me feel bad, and it stuck with me," he said nearly two decades ago.

Last week, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was asked if the Yankees can sign him, the first baseman said:

“Every team, all 30 teams, are going to have the opportunity to sit down with [me], to talk to me. I’m OK with everything. It’s in the past.”

The Yankees are a big market team that could splurge big on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to address their first base concerns.

