Vladimir Guerrero Jr. greets Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor ahead of Blue Jays-Mets showdown

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was all smiles as he hit the field on Friday ahead of the Jays-Mets matchup at Citi Field. Guerrero Jr. was spotted showing love to Mets players Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor as the superstars got reacquainted this season.

Here’s a look at the handshakes and respect as captured by SNY Mets:

In the clip, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can be seen shaking hands with Alonso following a friendly embrace. Then, the Blue Jays' first baseman shook hands with Lindor, while smiling happily as Lindor walked back to his teammates. Mr. Smiles, as usual, walked away flashing his trademark grin as Guerrero Jr. looked on.

The Mets downed the Blue Jays in a dominant 5-0 win on Friday, with Pete Alonso stealing the show. Alonso hit a home run on his first home at-bat in 2025, showing why the Mets gave him a two-year, $54 million deal.

Also finished the game with 2 runs, a home run and 2 RBIs, while Lindor recorded 2 runs on the night. It was a strong home performance for the Mets, who sit second in the NL East at 4-3. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays dropped to 5-3, good for second in the AL East behind the 5-2 Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s pregame interactions with Mets players fuel speculation

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s pregame interactions with Alonso and Lindor have rekindled speculation that the Mets could be in the market for the Blue Jays’ slugging first baseman.

Back in February, Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Mets as potential suitors for Guerrero if he were to hit the free agent market. While Bowden listed the Blue Jays as the likeliest destination for the former AL MVP runner-up, he did lay out the possibility of the Mets lining up Guerrero Jr. with Juan Soto for the next decade or so.

As such, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s evident friendly interactions with Alonso and Lindor open the door for speculation regarding either a potential trade at this year’s deadline or a hard pursuit by the Mets.

While these lines of thought are speculative at this point, Bowden is a solid industry source. Bowden believes the Mets will have the payroll and the lineup spot to insert Guerrero.

The one roadblock Bowden identified was Alonso. Alonso is currently the Mets’ starting first baseman. However, Bowden believes the Mets could move Alonso permanently to DH, allowing the club to slide Guerrero in at first.

That lineup would allow the Mets to roll out Lindor, Soto, Guerrero Jr., and Alonso as their top four. That top-of-the-order could rival the Los Angeles Dodgers, transforming the Mets into a powerhouse for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if Guerrero Jr. hits free agency. Talks between the Blue Jays and the slugger have reportedly resumed, so it could be a matter of time before the two sides announce an extension.

