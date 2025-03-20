Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes bold claim of $700 million payday in his potential free agency

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the most talked-about players in the offseason following Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

The All-Star first baseman, heading into the final year of his current deal with the Blue Jays, engaged in extension talks with the team in the offseason and set a deadline of the team's first Spring Training workout for negotiations over a new deal.

However, they failed to agree on an extension with Guerrero Jr., more than likely to hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season. Talking about his potential free agency with Yancen Pujols, the Blue Jays star made a bold claim about his next contract.

The 26-year-old slugger is expecting a deal in the range of $700 million, similar to Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers last offseason, if he contends for the AL MVP title after a strong 2025 season.

However, if he disappoints in potentially his final year in Toronto, the four-time All-Star is expecting a deal around $500 million.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. believes he’ll be in the $700M range if he puts up an MVP caliber season. “If I have a bad year, I see my floor at $500M.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. willing to listen to offers from AL East rivals

According to the New York Post, the Blue Jays offered Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500 million deal in the offseason. However, the contract included several deferrals, reducing the current value of the deal.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this month that the Blue Jays slugger is seeking a contract worth $500 million in present value despite the inclusion of deferrals, similar to Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed his contract demands in a conversation with Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes earlier this month. The first baseman said he was willing to sign an extension for less than $600M, but the parties failed to come to terms after his offer.

Guerrero Jr. is seeking a long-term deal, similar to Soto's 15-year contract with the Mets, as he is entering the age-26 season this year. Earlier this week, the Blue Jays slugger revealed he was willing to talk to every team in his free agency, including AL East rivals, the New York Yankees, who have been linked with the star since losing Soto to free agency.

