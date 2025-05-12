Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens up on relationship with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened up about his relationship with Fernando Tatis Jr. over the years and their plans to get together in the offseason. The 26-year-old signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays last week, ending the speculation around his future with the club.

Guerrero Jr. and Tatis Jr. are both sons of former MLB players and grew up around professional baseball players from a young age. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals that as a child, following his father in the MLB, he spent a lot of time with other players' kids. One that stood out among others was Fernando tatis Jr.

In Sunday's edition of Dugout Discussions, Guerrero Jr. opened up about his childhood around MLB players and his friendship with Fernando Tatis Jr. off the field:

"Me and him (Tatis Jr.), always in the offseason we see each other and we try to do a lot of stuff for the community. But specially we never hang out or we never do something with the family."

"So we plan this year. Try to get our families and do something for the family."

Guerrero Sr. and Tatis Sr. played alongside each other during their time with the Montreal Expos, where their families spent time together, which led to their sons' friendship.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered the 2025 season as one of the biggest names in his contract year after prolonged negotiations with the Toronto front office failed over the offseason. However, Guerrero Jr. has now got the contract that he wanted with the Blue Jays, which will keep him in Toronto for the next 14 years.

Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes incredible defensive play to help the Blue Jays to victory

Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend to take their record to 20-20 for the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s swift play in the bottom of the eighth helped Toronto preserve its lead and take the first game of the series.

The slugger remains a core player for the team, hitting a .285 average with 4 home runs and 18 RBIs this season. Next, they face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series at home.

