Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pens heartfelt praise on wife Nathalie’s chic outfit

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is his wife Nathalie's biggest admirer and he proved it again on Monday. Nathalie likes wearing fashionable outfits and the Blue Jays star is fanning over her latest look.
On Monday, Nathalie shared photos of herself in different chic outfits, along with various luxurious handbags that complemented the look. In one photo, Nathalie is spotted outside a Chanel store with light colored casual outfits on top of black sunglasses and a white handbag.
The post featured selfies from her hotel room, car and other places. She captioned the post:
"🫶🏼."
In the comments, Guerrero Jr. penned a three-word message to showcase his love:
"My beautiful wife."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie first met online around late 2017. They dated for five years before tying the knot in a private, intimate ceremony in March 2023, attended only by family and close friends.
Nathalie, who was born in 1998, shares two young daughters with the first baseman; Vlaimel and Vlaishel.
Nathalie manages the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, which supports children, youth, and families in sports, education, health and environmental initiatives.
Nathalie urges fans to support Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in All‑Star voting
The Midsummer Classic is just weeks away and the voting for the All-Star event is underway. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in a tight race to earn his fourth fan-elected All‑Star starting spot at first base.
His wife, Nathalie, is rallying behind in support as she reposted a graphic, alerting fans that Phase 2 of All-Star voting has started on Monday and will run through July 2 at noon ET.
The top two highest vote-getters for the first base position in Phase 1 were Guerrero Jr. and Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt. During Phase 1, Guerrero racked up over 2 million votes, leading Goldschmidt with ~2.09 M vs. 1.59 M.
If victorious, it would be Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s fifth career All‑Star selection.