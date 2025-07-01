  • home icon
  Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pens heartfelt praise on wife Nathalie's chic outfit

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pens heartfelt praise on wife Nathalie’s chic outfit

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 01, 2025 01:12 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pens down heartfelt praise on wife Nathalie’s chic outfit - Source: Getty

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is his wife Nathalie's biggest admirer and he proved it again on Monday. Nathalie likes wearing fashionable outfits and the Blue Jays star is fanning over her latest look.

On Monday, Nathalie shared photos of herself in different chic outfits, along with various luxurious handbags that complemented the look. In one photo, Nathalie is spotted outside a Chanel store with light colored casual outfits on top of black sunglasses and a white handbag.

The post featured selfies from her hotel room, car and other places. She captioned the post:

"🫶🏼."
In the comments, Guerrero Jr. penned a three-word message to showcase his love:

"My beautiful wife."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s reaction

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie first met online around late 2017. They dated for five years before tying the knot in a private, intimate ceremony in March 2023, attended only by family and close friends.

Nathalie, who was born in 1998, shares two young daughters with the first baseman; Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

Nathalie manages the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, which supports children, youth, and families in sports, education, health and environmental initiatives.

Nathalie urges fans to support Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in All‑Star voting

The Midsummer Classic is just weeks away and the voting for the All-Star event is underway. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in a tight race to earn his fourth fan-elected All‑Star starting spot at first base.

His wife, Nathalie, is rallying behind in support as she reposted a graphic, alerting fans that Phase 2 of All-Star voting has started on Monday and will run through July 2 at noon ET.

Nathalie's Instagram story

The top two highest vote-getters for the first base position in Phase 1 were Guerrero Jr. and Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt. During Phase 1, Guerrero racked up over 2 million votes, leading Goldschmidt with ~2.09 M vs. 1.59 M.

If victorious, it would be Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s fifth career All‑Star selection.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

