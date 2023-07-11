Four years after coming agonizingly close to winning the Home Run Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has finally added the coveted chain to his list of accolades.

In 2019, Guerrero Jr. put on a show in his Derby debut, smashing a record 40 home runs in the second round and 91 overall before falling to Pete Alonso in the final.

On Monday evening, Guerrero Jr. defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts 26-11 in the first round before ousting crowd-favorite Julio Rodriguez 21-20 in the semi-finals.

"2023 Home Run Derby Finals results: (5) Randy Arozarena vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr." - Home Run Report

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final. In doing so, Guerrero Jr. joined his Hall of Famer dad Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the Home Run Derby.

Senior Guerrero took to Twitter to congratulate his son immediately after the Derby win:

Proud of you son



#HRDerby What a performance!Proud of you son What a performance! Proud of you son ♥️#HRDerby

Guerrero Sr. won the annual slugfest in 2007 while with the Los Angeles Angels, beating the Blue Jays’ Alex Rios in the final. His son was only eight years old at the time.

Speaking after his colossal win, Junior Guerrero said,

“I don't remember much about 2007. I feel very happy, very proud that my father and I both won the Derby." (via ESPN)

Although skeptical about participating in future derbies, Guerrero Jr. remains focused on enjoying his victory for the moment and no one can blame him for that. After all, history has been made.

Road to Home Run Derby crown wasn't easy for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Runner-up Arozarena beat the Texas Rangers’ Adolis García 24-17 in the opening round. García is the godfather to Arozarena’s daughter. Arozarena also became the first Ray to advance out of the first round. Carlos Peña (2009) and Evan Longoria (2008) previously failed in their attempts.

Arozarena registered the most overall home runs over the three rounds, 82 to Guerrero’s 72. Arozarena went on to overcome Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox 35-22 in the semifinals.

Beaten semi-finalist Julio Rodriguez broke the record for most homers in a single round, smashing 41 against Pete Alonso in the first round. The feat previously belonged to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit 40 homers four years ago in the second round en route to the final.

