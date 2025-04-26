Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals plans for first use of $500M after Blue Jays deal

Toronto Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Jays this season. The contract has no deferred payments and no opt-out clauses.
The Blue Jays opened a three-game series with the NY Yankees in Bronx on Friday. Ahead of the first outing at Yankee Stadium in 2025, Vladdy was interviewed by Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network. She asked Vladdy to reflect on his contract extension.
"I mean I feel good. Thank god for this and you know I always believe in myself and I always believe in god. That feel relief when you sign the contract and it made me feel happy," Guerrero Jr. said.
Next, the Blue Jays first baseman reflected on the contract negotiations that dragged on from last offseason.
"You know, it's a little bit stressful, but as I said, you feel fine, you feel good. You just have to trust the process and believe in god. Thank god we did it," Vladdy said
The presenter then asked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about his contract and where he aspired to spend his money first. He replied:
"Not yet, didn't buy nothing yet, but I gotta do my mom a house. Yeah, you know, for me, that's one of the first things I am gonna do."
Guerrero Jr. responded to the love he received from the Blue Jays for his diligent services to the team over the years. He said:
"For me it's amazing. Especially in this team, I have all my life here, and you sign for this team, for me it's a lot. My family likes here, and to me, if my family likes the city, I am with them."
Watch the pre-game interview here:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed his 15th career HR inside Yankee Stadium
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loves to play in the Bronx as he hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the series opener against the Yankees on Friday night. This was his 15th career HR at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees fought back by scoring two runs but the Blue Jays were on song as Kirk and Barger drove in three runs in the ninth inning to help Toronto to a 4-2 win.