Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals if he would sign with Yankees days after fueling speculation

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is gearing up to play the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the Toronto Blue Jays, but it could be his last in that uniform. The Blue Jays were unable to sign Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, leading many to believe he will hit free agency.

Rumors have already started circulating about the future of the 25-year-old in 2026 and beyond, and the New York Yankees are a team to watch. CBS Sports reporter R.J. Anderson shared comments made by the All-Star first baseman, and he has walked back previous feelings about the Yankees.

"If I go to free agency, every team – all 30 teams – are going to have the opportunity to sit down with (me), talk to me," he said, through an interpreter.

All 30 teams would include the New York Yankees, a team that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once said he would never play for. In 2022, the slugger had this to say about the Yankees and his stance on never playing for them.

"I like to play in New York. I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even (when I'm) dead. It goes back with my family. Tha's my decision, and I will never change that."

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. reportedly had an incident with the New York Yankees, leaving the young slugger to have a negative feeling for that franchise. Now that he is nearing free agency though, he is more open to a meeting with the Yankees.

Former MLB GM predicts Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will end up with Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is currently focused on the 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, but at some point, he will have to think about his future.

Steve Phillips is a former general manager of the New York Mets and he made his prediction on MLB Network Radio.

"He's gonna be a Yankee. I think he is going to be a Yankee. I think that Goldschmidt will be out after the year, Alonso won't opt out, and Vladdy's going to be a Yankee. They're going to give him short of Soto money," Phillips said.

The New York Yankees are going with Paul Goldschmidt at first base for the 2025 season, but they have the money and resources to land Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto will make a run at keeping their star, but not getting a contract extension done has many around the game making predictions.

