“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the right guy” - Teoscar Hernandez hails close friend as Blue Jays icon amid his failed negotiations during free agency

The weekend series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers served up three great games between the two contenders. The Dodgers took the first two games before the Blue Jays won the series finale after LA stranded 16 runners on base.

While there is no love lost between the two teams that have been interconnected both on and off the field in recent years, there was room for some cross-team camaraderie.

Dodgers outfielder Tesocar Hernandez, who played for six seasons with the Blue Jays from 2017 to 2022, got a chance to mingle with his former teammates. He also opened up in an exclusive with Sportsnet about a possible reunion that didn't happen when Toronto was looking to sign him as a free agent this past offseason.

“We actually came really close to a reunion so I can come back to Toronto,” said Hernandez. “They were trying to do a couple of things, I'm not going to say what, but they were trying to do a couple things first. And they said if this worked out, we could get together, we could sit down and talk about a contract. So, yes, it was really close.”

Hernandez was particularly close to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during his time in Toronto. Teo's negotiations with the Blue Jays must have hinged on Vlady's pending contract extension.

The 32-year-old eventually signed a three-year $66 million contract with Los Angeles while Vladimir was locked as Toronto's face for a whopping 14-year $500 million, but the deal would come long after Hernandez's signing.

“I don't think about Toronto without Vladdy. He's like an iconic person there. He's obviously from Canada, he's the right guy to be a Blue Jay for life. It's great.

"I'm happy for him, for the team, for the city, the fans. The fans love Vladdy, so they deserve to have him there for all his career. It was great. So happy for him," Hernandez said about Guerrero's extension.

Teoscar Hernandez ready to make it to another World Series

Teoscar also made his feelings known about the confidence he and the Dodgers are currently carrying after their World Series win.

"Especially because you're going through so many big moments,” he said. “It gives you confidence, energy and everything you need to focus on trying to perform the best way you can just to help the team.

"Winning a championship is one of the best things for any athlete. I enjoyed it — you know me, I enjoy this game, especially when it matters the most — we were hungry and we came back this year trying to make it back to the World Series.”

The right fielder is currently batting at .254 this season, having hit 18 home runs and 69 RBIs.

