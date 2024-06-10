Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rumors: NL Central team expected to be in on Blue Jays star, per report

Vladimir Guerrero Jr hasn't been able to perform up to his standards for the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2024 season. Many teams are reportedly interested in the All-Star slugger if the team fails to extend him amid a poor run.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs are among the teams interested in acquiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Cubs have been ‘privately’ talking about possibly trading for Guerrero before the deadline.

“Rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t turn it around, and are unable to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to extensions, they will be open to moving them,” Nightengale wrote.

The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting for a wild-card spot after a sluggish start to the season with 32 wins and 33 losses, ranked fourth in the AL East. If their struggles continue, they might consider trading some of their best players, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette who will become free agents at the end of the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays won their most recent game 6-4 against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs are eyeing a power-hitter with their sights set on Vladimir Guerrero Jr

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer previously addressed the club's power struggles, per MLB.com. If the franchise is looking for power, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's under team control for a few years, could be a good addition.

Guerrero had an outstanding 2021 season, hitting 47 home runs and 111 RBIs, with a batting average of .311 and an OPS+ of 167. He led the league in multiple categories, finished second in MVP voting, and earned his first All-Star nod.

Although he hasn't replicated that performance in the following seasons, Guerrero Jr. can solidify the Cubs offense. He's been an All-Star for the past three years and won the Gold Glove Award in 2022 and the Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

The Chicago Cubs, currently third in the NL Central with 32 wins and 34 losses, are hoping to boost their chances of a comeback with the potential addition of power hitters to their lineup.

