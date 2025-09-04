  • home icon
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sister Vlaimi turns up glamor in a maroon one-piece and high heels for birthday photoshoot

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:19 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,his daughter and sister, Vlaimel and Vlaimi,.(Via @vladdyjr27 Instagram)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,his daughter and sister, Vlaimel and Vlaimi,.(Via @vladdyjr27 Instagram)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sister, Vlaimi, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her birthday photoshoot.

Vlaimi wore a deep maroon one-shoulder mini dress with a draped neckline. She paired it with silver strappy high heels.

"Forever chasing light, now at 24 ✨," Vlaimi captioned the post.
Vlaimi also shared another series of images from her birthday shoot. She wore a white button-up shirt paired with black high-waisted shorts and black sheer tights.

"24 looks like champagne and golden sunsets 🌅🥂." she captioned the post.
Vlaimi completed her graduation with a law degree from UNIBE (Universidad Iberoamericana) in the Dominican Republic last year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father wished his daughter Vlaimi a happy birthday

On Wednesday, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. made an Instagram post to wish his daughter, Vlaimi, a happy 24th birthday.

“One more year of love, smiles, and pride for having you as a daughter. 💖🎂 Happy birthday, @vlaimiguerrero 🥳,” he captioned the post.
Vlaimi replied shortly to her father’s heartfelt note.

“Amén, I love you❤️” English translation of the Spanish comment.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sister Vlaimi reacted on her father's post. (Via Instagram)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father also embraced Vladimir's home run and shared a post on his social media platform. The eight-time Silver Slugger winner, who played 16 seasons in the MLB, now has his son, Vladimir Guerror Jr. continue his family's legacy.

It came during the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, which the Toronto Blue Jays won with a score of 13-9. The post featured a clip of Vladimir hitting his home run in the fifth inning, which gave the Blue Jays a lead.

The caption reads, “PLAKATA 💥⚾️ to take the lead 🔥 PLAKATA 💥⚾️ to take the lead! 🔥 @vladdyjr27.”

In the 2025 season, Guerrero Jr. recorded a .293 batting average, twenty-two home runs and seventy-seven RBIs.

