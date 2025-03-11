Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s teammate Anthony Santander gives away "secret" he's learning from Blue Jays star

Anthony Santander was one of the key signings the Toronto Blue Jays made this offseason. After hitting 44 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract, including a $13.5 million signing bonus, with the Blue Jays.

Ad

Santander joins the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichetter and others in the batting card of the Blue Jays. During spring, Santander is acclimatizing himself to his teammates and learning, especially from the first baseman.

On Monday, during an interview with Sierra Santos, Santander revealed the one hitting skill he's learning from Guerrero Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It is a secret, but he was teaching me how to go the other way. I mean, he's one of the best guys to hit to the opposite field," Santander said. "Everybody knows I'm a pull hitter, so I tried to pick up that from him. And also, Bo [Bichette] is a really good hitter to the other side.

Ad

Trending

"Now that I'm here, I want to have that opportunity to keep learning. This is a game where we can learn every day."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anthony Santander makes feelings known on joining Blue Jays camp

Anthony Santander played all his previous eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles after making his debut in 2017. The Blue Jays become the first team he's set to play for other than the Orioles in the majors.

During the same interview, Santander shared his thoughts on joining a new team, as he enjoys the company of his teammates at Dunedin, Florida, where the Blue Jays are having their spring training camp.

Ad

"Oh, it's been great, you know, having the opportunity to know my new teammate, build that relationship, have the chance to play with most of the guys the last seven years and I'm just happy and excited to go on my first season with the Blue Jays," Anthony Santander said.

The Blue Jays look forward to an important first half in 2025. With their contract extension talks falling through the cracks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a lot will depend on how their first half is before they decide on the first baseman and other impending free agents at the trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback