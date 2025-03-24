Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s teammate Bo Bichette reveals mindset shift after tough 2024 season with Blue Jays

Bo Bichette could be in store for a big season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025. The two-time All-Star was a shell of himself last year, looking nowhere close to the superstar that he looked like earlier in his career. All that being said, Bichette could be return to his elite status yet again, especially after some personal self-reflection this offseason.

Last year, the Toronto Blue Jays superstar posted a career-worst .225 batting average with only 4 home runs, 31 RBI, and a dreadful .598 OPS over 81 games. If Bo Bichette can remain healthy and locked in, it would be difficult to do much worse than he did last year. It appears that Bichette is locked in and ready to regain his All-Star form this season.

In an interview with Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Bichette opened up about his difficult 2024 campaign.

Although Bo was reluctant to dive into some of the details, he expressed that it was a difficult year for him from a personal and professional aspect, something that he says he has moved on from and is looking forward to bouncing back this year for the Jays.

"I beat myself up a little bit. There’s a bunch of reasons my season went the way that it did last year, but it’s not something I’m really going to get into," Bichette said.

"We’re human. Last year, I know that I didn’t bring my best self. But we had lost a lot of games, so obviously a lot of things went wrong. There’s not much more to it. There’s not much to be said about it. I just wasn’t my best."

As if Bichette needed any more motivation to perform this season, he is also slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Both Bo Bichette and his Toronto Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. coud both potentially hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the year, so they will undoubtedly be looking to rack up stats in order to secure a lucrative deal.

“I’ve moved on from it and I’m looking forward to this season. I’m in a great place to go out there and compete and enjoy the game and try and help the team win," Bo said.

Bo Bichette believes that the Blue Jays can compete in 2025 if they are consistent

There is no denying that the Toronto Blue Jays underperformed in 2024, posting a disappointing 74-88 record, missing the postseason altogether.

That being said, the team has plenty of talent on the roster that could help the team bounceback this year, including the likes of Kevin Gausman and George Springer. According to Bichette, it could come down to the team being as consistent as possible.

"I think we’re super talented. I think we have everything we need. I think what has to go right is we have to bring it every day," Bichette said. "With championship teams, there’s no days taken off and we just have to go out there every day to win. And that’s it."

While this might be easier said than done, the Blue Jays do have enough talented players on the roster that they should be able to at least contend for a Wild Card if everything clicks.

