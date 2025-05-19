Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife makes hilarious revelation as she attends Maple Leafs game with the Blue Jays star

Hours after watching the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, attended pivotal Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.

The second round NHL playoffs game took place on Sunday, and the couple were there for their ice hockey counterparts.

Nathalie captured the electric atmosphere and pre-game show at the arena. In another snap, she shared a selfie of the couple in their suite seats. She added a hilarious caption where she said that they might be present at the arena, but they don't know a thing about the sport:

"No entiendo nada pero aquí estamos", which translates to "I don't understand anything, but here we are", followed by laughing emojis.

Nathalie's Instagram story

As for the games, it was a disappointing night in Toronto. First, the Blue Jays were defeated by the Tigers 3-2, and then the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs via a 6-1 loss.

Nathalie drafted a heartfelt note after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a record extension

The entire offseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was in the news for extension talks with the Blue Jays. However, nothing materialized and it was almost a done thing that the first baseman would test free agency in the offseason.

However, out of nowhere in April, both parties struck a record deal, which saw Guerrero Jr. sign a record 14-year, $500 million extension. It was the highest deal that part of the world has given to anyone.

After the deal was signed, Nathalie posted a heartwarming message in tribute to the first baseman, who realized his dream of staying with Toronto for at least the next decade.

"One more achievement for you my love, I'm happy to see you fulfill each of your dreams and goals that we prayed so much and worked hard to make it a reality," Nathalie wrote in caption.

"Thank God for allowing me to be with you all this way and see you grow and strive every day. You are deserving of this and more!! Happy to still belong to the Blue Jays family for a long time 🥰🙏🏼💙💙💙"

With 14 years to go, Nathalie will likely learn ice hockey rules as they could be set to attend a lot of games over the next decade or so. After all, it is the most sacred sport in Canada.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More