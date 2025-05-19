Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife makes hilarious revelation as she attends Maple Leafs game with the Blue Jays star

Hours after watching the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, attended pivotal Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.
The second round NHL playoffs game took place on Sunday, and the couple were there for their ice hockey counterparts.
Nathalie captured the electric atmosphere and pre-game show at the arena. In another snap, she shared a selfie of the couple in their suite seats. She added a hilarious caption where she said that they might be present at the arena, but they don't know a thing about the sport:
"No entiendo nada pero aquí estamos", which translates to "I don't understand anything, but here we are", followed by laughing emojis.
As for the games, it was a disappointing night in Toronto. First, the Blue Jays were defeated by the Tigers 3-2, and then the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs via a 6-1 loss.
Nathalie drafted a heartfelt note after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a record extension
The entire offseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was in the news for extension talks with the Blue Jays. However, nothing materialized and it was almost a done thing that the first baseman would test free agency in the offseason.
However, out of nowhere in April, both parties struck a record deal, which saw Guerrero Jr. sign a record 14-year, $500 million extension. It was the highest deal that part of the world has given to anyone.
After the deal was signed, Nathalie posted a heartwarming message in tribute to the first baseman, who realized his dream of staying with Toronto for at least the next decade.
"One more achievement for you my love, I'm happy to see you fulfill each of your dreams and goals that we prayed so much and worked hard to make it a reality," Nathalie wrote in caption.
"Thank God for allowing me to be with you all this way and see you grow and strive every day. You are deserving of this and more!! Happy to still belong to the Blue Jays family for a long time 🥰🙏🏼💙💙💙"
With 14 years to go, Nathalie will likely learn ice hockey rules as they could be set to attend a lot of games over the next decade or so. After all, it is the most sacred sport in Canada.