Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie named the MLB stars and their spouses she misses the most on social media.

Nathalie, in a nostalgic IG post, shared a photo in which she made known which of Guerrero Jr.’s former teammates and spouses she missed spending time with.

Here’s a look at the post:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife names the MLB stars and their spouses she misses most - Source: IG

The caption in the post reads:

“I miss them the most.”

The picture features Guerrero Jr., Nathalie, and former Jays players Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with their spouses.

The photograph shows the three couples in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse, all smiling for the camera. Nathalie’s post is a reply to Hernandez’s wife Jennifer, who originally posted the photo, stating in Spanish:

“I miss you.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife names the MLB stars and their spouses she misses most - Source: IG

Both Hernandez and Gurriel Jr. last played with Guerrero Jr. in 2022 before leaving to play with other teams that offseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and wife Nathalie devoted to charitable causes

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie, a fashion influencer, is also a renowned philanthropist, dedicating her time and efforts as the main administrator of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, or VG27 Foundation.

Per the foundation’s IG page, the organization is dedicated to working with children, youth, and their families predominantly in the areas of sports, health, and the environment.

Since Guerrero Jr. and his wife Nathalie are of Dominican descent, their efforts are aimed at providing less fortunate children in the Dominican Republic, support in various areas, helping them improve their overall quality of life.

The VG27 foundation has leveraged Guerrero Jr.’s star power to raise awareness, while also procuring funds for worthy causes. For instance, the foundation provided sports equipment for young athletes in the Dominican Republic, courtesy of Guerrero Jr. and his donors.

But the VG27 Foundation isn’t just about sports. The foundation has also supported educational causes, providing children with access to technological equipment and learning opportunities to boost their overall skills.

Overall, the VG27 Foundation, with Nathalie at the helm, has launched several initiatives that have given children and youth in the Dominican Republic access to opportunities that they might not otherwise have had.

