Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie captures adorable snippets from Blue Jays' opening week, from candid selfies to daughter's heartwarming moments

Blue Jays 1B, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Nathalie, for a little over two years now. The startling first baseman and his partner are proud parents to two girls, Vlaimel Guerrero and Vlaishel Guerrero. Together, the happy family resides in Toronto, Canada, where Vladdy has been playing professional baseball since 2019.

On Thursday, Nathalie took to social media to share an array of images from the first week of the 2025 MLB season as the Blue Jays kicked off the campaign with a seven-game homestand. The post features Vladdy's daughter enjoying gameday action inside Rogers Center, while most of them feature his wife spending quality time with Vlaimel and Vlaishel at home in Toronto.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"🙏🏼❤️ "

The Jays are currently 5-2 for the season after splitting the opening series 2-2 against the Orioles and then comfortably sweeping the Nationals in a three-game series.

They will now be hitting the road, with the first stop at Queens, where they play a three-game series against the NY Mets, then Boston to play a four-game series against the Red Sox, and finally Baltimore to play a three-game series against the Orioles before flying back home for a six-game homestand.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a decent start to his 2025 MLB campaign. He has a batting average of .222, with no home runs, three RBIs, and a .624 OPS. Vladdy is coming off a scintillating campaign last season with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, .940 OPS, and .323 batting average, which saw him become an All-Star and receive the Silver Slugger award.

Blue Jays 1B, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shares some delightful snippets from 2025 Opening Day

On March 27, Nathalie Guerrero shared some delightful moments alongside her daughter from Rogers Center in Toronto on the 2025 Opening Day. The duo rocked identical custom-made black and white jackets which had Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s images printed on them.

Take a look at the post here:

The Blue Jays will be hoping to stay competitive for the major part of the season as the AL East division teams (sans the Bronx Bombers) will be eyeing to swap the division title away from the Yankees in 2025.

The Jays last reached the NLCS in 2015 and the World Series in 1993, they will be eyeing to win a silverware soon, before Vladdy's uncertain future in the MLB takes him away from Toronto.

