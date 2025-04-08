Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie captures daughter Vlaimel showing off impressive flexibility during poolside acrobatics

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife, Nathalie, have been married for over two years now. Both were born and raised in Montreal, Canada, and currently reside in Toronto with their two daughters, Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

Vladdy made his big league debut with the Jays in 2019 and has now signed a massive 14-year, $500 million contract extension, which will keep him in Toronto till the end of his MLB career.

He is currently in Boston, as the Jays are squaring off against the Red Sox in a four-game series at Fenway Park, while his wife and kids are back home in Canada.

On Monday, Nathalie took to social media to share an image of her daughter showcasing her impressive flexibility skills. Vlaimel could be seen practicing her upside-down swing on the uneven bars with a luxurious pool in the background.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a decent start to his 2025 MLB campaign. Despite not hitting any home runs, his current offensive statline reads: .256 batting average, four RBIs, .667 OPS off 12 hits in 43 at-bats.

The startling first baseman had won a silver slugger award and was named on the All-MLB First team last season after finishing the campaign with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and .323 batting average.

Since his debut in 2019, Valddy quickly became the face of the organization and is currently aiming to bring back the glory days for the Toronto outfit, which last won the World Series in 1993.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, reacted with love after Blue Jays star's blockbuster contract extension

Nathalie took to her social media account on Monday to showcase her love for the four-time All-Star after his blockbuster contract extension with the Blue Jays, which will see him stay in Toronto for the entirety of his big league career. The caption on her social media story read:

"❤️ 🙏🏽 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

"Blue Jays, 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly agree to 14-year extension, per multiple reports including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson."

The Jays will close the four-game series against the Red Sox on Thursday and then will head to Oriole Park to play a three-game series against the Orioles before returning to Toronto six-game homestand against the Braves and the Mariners, starting Monday.

