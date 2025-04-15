Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie captures heartwarming moment of Blue Jays star spreading smiles with daughter at Rogers Centre

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his wife, Nathalie and their daughter were all present at the Rogers Center ahead of the series opener against the Braves on Monday. Vladdy entered the press conference room alongside Jays chariman, Edward Rogers, President and CEO, Mark Shapiro, and GM Ross Atkins.

Ad

Guerrero wore a pink suit with a shimmering diamond chain as he proceeded to the podium to sign his 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays. Nathalie shared some delightful pictures of Vladdy and their daughter lighting up the Rogers Center for the grand press conference on Monday night.

Take a look at the images here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots from Nathalie's Instagram story

Some more screenshots from Nathalie's Instagram story

Despite the Jays losing the series opener against the Braves on Monday night, the Toronto faithful will remember the day as 'Guerrero day.' The Canadian ballclub tied down their star first baseman till the 2039 MLB season. The Jays are currently 9-8 for the campaign, acquiring the second spot in the AL East division.

Ad

Trending

"14 pics for 14 more years of Vladdy 💥 "

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been consistent at the plate with his at-bats since the beginning of the 2025 MLB season. He has .302 batting average, with seven RBIs, and a decent OPS of .731 in 16 games this season. Vladdy is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Since making his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019, he has quickly become the face of the organization, who are tirelessly attempting to build a team around their superstar to contend for silverware consistently. The Jays last won the World Series in 1993 and last contested for the AL pennant in 2016.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. voiced his happiness on signing the contract extension with the Blue Jays

Soon after signing his 14-year contract extension on Monday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spoke to the media and voiced his happiness on staying a Blue Jay for life. He had signed as an international free agent in 2015.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“I am always going to remember this day. To see my family with me and to see my teammates with me, I feel like this is special,” Guerrero said

He further added:

“Since I signed here, I always thought I was going to be a Blue Jay forever. Thank god we did it. I’m going to be a Blue Jay forever.”

Toronto will play game 2 of the series against the Braves on Tuesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More