  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie celebrates as Blue Jays star seals $500M dream with maiden HR of the season 

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:50 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife celebrates his first HR of the 2025 campaign (Image Source: Imagn)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, was ecstatic at the sight of the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman crushing his maiden home run of the 2025 MLB campaign just a couple of days after signing his 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the ballclub.

"Vladdy" signed the contract on Monday, but the Jays lost their series opener against the Atlanta Braves 8-4 that same day. They bounced back in Game 2 with a 6-3 win and have now completed yet another series victory after winning the series finale 3-1 at Rogers Center on Wednesday night.

Guerrero crushed a long home run over the left field stands against Spencer Strider in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the series finale. Nathalie was quick to share the video of his home run on her social media story.

Take a look at a snapshot from the story here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @nathalii30/Instagram)
Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @nathalii30/Instagram)

Watch the official IG post here:

"SAY IT WITH US: #PLAKATA"
Guerrero started his 2025 MLB season on a high. He has a .292 batting average, one home run, 10 RBIs, and a .740 OPS off 21 hits in 18 games played so far this campaign. The Blue Jays are currently 11-8 for the season, sitting just 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees in second place in the AL East standings.

"Vladdy" is a four-time All-Star and has been highly impressive in both departments of the games since making his MLB debut in 2019. The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993 and last appeared in the ALCS in 2016.

The 26-year-old Canadian with Dominican roots will be eyeing silverware with the ballclub since his multi-year contract stipulates him to be a Blue Jay for life.

Blue Jays 1B, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, celebrate his $500 million contract extension

On April 15, Nathalie shared some highlights from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s press day at Rogers Center. She penned down a heartfelt note in an Instagram post for the 1B on sigining a multi-year contract extension with his boyhood club.

"Another achievement for you, my love. I'm happy to see you fulfill each of your dreams and goals that we prayed for and you worked so hard to make a reality... You deserve this and more! Happy to continue belonging to the Blue Jays family for a long time," she wrote.

Guerrero was seen rocking a pink suit for the press conference on Monday, while his daughter and wife wore matching white suits for the event.

Karan Tyagi

Edited by Veer Badani
