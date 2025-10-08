  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie and daughter cheers wildly as Blue Jays superstar dominates Yankees early in ALDS Game 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie and daughter cheers wildly as Blue Jays superstar dominates Yankees early in ALDS Game 3

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 08, 2025 07:59 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.with wife Nathalie .(nathalii30/Instagram)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.with wife Nathalie (Image source - nathalii30/Instagram)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, and daughter Vlaimel applauded his commanding performance at the start of the ALDS Game 3. The Blue Jays slugger smashed a two-run home run to give Toronto a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Ad

Nathalie posted a clip on their daughter Vlaimel reacting with joy to her father's home run in the stands. Vlaimel wore a customized Blue Jays jacket.

She shared a graphic by Blue Jays in her story after Guerrero stole the spotlight as he sprinted home on Ernie Clement’s single to left, going airborne for a head-first dive across the plate in the third inning. He reached a sprint speed of 29.3 ft/sec, per Statcast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.&rsquo;s wife, Nathalie, shared stories. (nathalii30/Instagram)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, shared stories. (nathalii30/Instagram)

Guerrero become the second player in MLB history to record a home run in three consecutive postseason game with multiple RBIs. However, the Yankees turnaround a 6-1 deficit to win 9-6 and force Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, shared a glimpse of Game 1.

Nathalie shared images from Game 1 of the ALDS in her Instagram post as the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. Guerrero went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. In the first inning, he launched the first postseason home run of his career and played a key role in Toronto's four-run seventh.

Ad

In the photo, Guerrero Jr.'s eight-year-old daughter Vlaimel wore a customized sky blue half-sleeve jacket, while Nathalie wore a customized Blue Jays jacket paired with shades.

Nathalie wrote:

“Game 1 💙 let’s go Blue Jays!!!!”
Ad

After Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500,000,000 contract with the Blue Jays earlier this year, he shared the connection his family shared with Toronto.

“My family and I have a special connection to our second home in Toronto, and I feel fortunate to carry on my dad’s legacy and represent an entire country," Guerrero said.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted a .292 batting average, 23 home runs and 84 RBIs in the 2025 regular season.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications