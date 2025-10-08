Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie and daughter cheers wildly as Blue Jays superstar dominates Yankees early in ALDS Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, and daughter Vlaimel applauded his commanding performance at the start of the ALDS Game 3. The Blue Jays slugger smashed a two-run home run to give Toronto a 2-0 lead in the first inning.Nathalie posted a clip on their daughter Vlaimel reacting with joy to her father's home run in the stands. Vlaimel wore a customized Blue Jays jacket.She shared a graphic by Blue Jays in her story after Guerrero stole the spotlight as he sprinted home on Ernie Clement’s single to left, going airborne for a head-first dive across the plate in the third inning. He reached a sprint speed of 29.3 ft/sec, per Statcast.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, shared stories. (nathalii30/Instagram)Guerrero become the second player in MLB history to record a home run in three consecutive postseason game with multiple RBIs. However, the Yankees turnaround a 6-1 deficit to win 9-6 and force Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, shared a glimpse of Game 1.Nathalie shared images from Game 1 of the ALDS in her Instagram post as the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 10-1 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. Guerrero went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. In the first inning, he launched the first postseason home run of his career and played a key role in Toronto's four-run seventh.In the photo, Guerrero Jr.'s eight-year-old daughter Vlaimel wore a customized sky blue half-sleeve jacket, while Nathalie wore a customized Blue Jays jacket paired with shades.Nathalie wrote:“Game 1 💙 let’s go Blue Jays!!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500,000,000 contract with the Blue Jays earlier this year, he shared the connection his family shared with Toronto.“My family and I have a special connection to our second home in Toronto, and I feel fortunate to carry on my dad’s legacy and represent an entire country,&quot; Guerrero said.Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. posted a .292 batting average, 23 home runs and 84 RBIs in the 2025 regular season.