Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie drops 3-word shoutout for Blue Jays' postseason, Yariel Rodriguez and Brendon Little’s wives react

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, celebrates the Toronto Blue Jays clinching their first division title since 2015. On the final day of the season, the Blue Jays defeated Tampa Bay with a 13-4 score on Sunday at Rogers Stadium.Vladimir set the stage for the Blue Jays in the first inning by hitting a single RBI to right field, tying the score at 1-1. He expressed his joy to reporters after the game:&quot;There’s been a lot of ups and downs, losing, crying, happiness, but thank God, we did it this year.”Nathalie posted a series of snapshots of the game on her Instagram. The first image featured her and Guerrero Jr. in a frame, capturing a moment of a family celebration through a hug.Another shot captured the CN Tower in the background, and Guerrero was in his &quot;Division champs&quot; shirt, while Nathalie wore customized pants and a black full sleeves top. The pants highlight &quot;27 JERSEY no&quot; and Guerrero's image.Nathalie shared an image that highlighted Guerrero Jr. and his teammates, drenched in champagne on the field during the division title celebration.Nathalie reacted, &quot;Next stop: postseason 🥳🙏🏼&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlue Jays players' partners reacted to the post.Yariel Rodriguez's wife, Gabriela Rodriguez, wrote:&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;.Brendon Little’s wife, Emily, wrote:&quot;Yayyyy!!!❤️❤️&quot;.Los Angeles Angels player Jorge Soler’s wife, Leydis, wrote:&quot;Congratulations 👏&quot;.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, post's MLB wives reacted.(nathalii30/Instagram)Nathalie also reshared a post from Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer's wife, Charlise, on her Instagram story. The story featured a group shot of Blue Jays players' partners, posing in the clubhouse with a large blue MLB graphic behind them that read: &quot;AL EAST DIVISION CHAMPION 2025.&quot;Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, posted a story.(nathalii30/Instagram)Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, stuns in a black top look during NYC outingOn September 8, Nathalie posted a series of images on her Instagram, featuring herself in a black top with a sparkling choker necklace.She captioned it, “✨✨”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her 27th birthday in May, Guerrero Jr. surprised Nathalie with a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV with 600+ roses.Guerrero Jr. captioned it, &quot;Love you,&quot; tagging Nathalie.The couple tied the knot in 2023 in a private ceremony after dating for six years. They share two daughters, Vlaimel and Vlaishel Guerrero.