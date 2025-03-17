Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of Blue Jays star's intimate birthday celebration in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday at the Jays spring training location in Dunedin, Florida.

There were no over-the-top celebrations for the slugger as the Blue Jays are getting ready for the regular season. So, Guerrero Jr.’s birthday consisted of an intimate family gathering in which the Toronto star blew out the candles on his cake.

His wife Nathalie captured the moment, sharing the special occasion on social media via IG:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of the Blue Jays star's intimate birthday celebration in Florida - Source: IG

The pictures show Guerrero Jr., along with his siblings and children, getting ready to blow out the candles on his birthday cake while enjoying a drink. The celebration was a welcome pause amid the hard work and preparation leading up to the start of the Blue Jays’ season.

The Jays are set to open the season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Center, as Guerrero Jr. and his teammates look to get back into the American League playoff conversation.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a 'little older and more mature' this season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is poised to play a more impactful role in the clubhouse this season. Yahoo! Sports captured Guerrero Jr.’s thoughts this spring, in which the Blue Jays slugger expressed his plans to take on a more vocal role in the clubhouse.

The Toronto Sun quoted him via Yahoo! Sports, stating:

“Not a leader, but I’m going to be more vocal. I haven’t talked too much in the past, but this year I’m going to be more vocal. I’m going to lead by example in everything. I feel comfortable with that.”

The role comes with age and maturity. In previous seasons, Guerrero Jr. wasn’t as vocal a player as he was still one of the younger team members. Now at 26, he feels it’s his time to take on a more significant spot in the team’s behind-the-scenes action:

“I’m a little bit older now, a little bit more mature. It’s time.”

Guerrero Jr. hopes his voice will be more prominent this season in helping the Blue Jays turn a 74-win campaign from last year into a winning season this year. Entering the final year of his current deal, he is more eager than ever to win a championship.

The Blue Jays have their work cut out as they take on the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and the revamped Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

