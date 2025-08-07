  • home icon
  Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz react

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz react

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:02 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox (image credit: getty)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared a glimpse of their private jet journey on Wednesday. She posted a carousel of images on social media.

The post featured several photos of the couple. Nathalie wore a fitted taupe tracksuit and carried her signature pink Chanel bag to complete her look. In one snap, a fruit platter on a tray table next to a window with her bag.

In another photo, Nathalie shared a cozy cabin moment with her husband. Guerrero kept it casual with a white T-shirt, accessorized with his signature Cuban link chain.

Partners of other MLB players added comments on her post. Ketal Marte's wife, Elisa Guerrero, dropped a trio of heart emojis, while Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, resplied with a heart eyes emoji.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz commented (image credit: instagram/nathalii30)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz commented (image credit: instagram/nathalii30)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared a post on her daughter's birthday

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared an Instagram carousel on Saturday featuring her daughter, Vlaimel. Guerrero and Nathalie have two daughters, Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

The post showed Vlaimel in a Blue Jays jersey, with "Guerrero Jr. 27" written on it. The fourth slide was a clip of Vlaimel talking while roaming on the baseball field.

"Hey, I am Vlaimel, today is my birthday, and I am throwing a pitch," Nathalie wrote.
She pitched to her father, and he caught it. In another image, featuring Vlaimel’s eighth birthday celebration, she wore a pastel flower-printed white dress, with pastel birthday balloons and a cake on the background.

Nathalie also wore a black top with denim jeans in another snap, keeping it casual with sleek, open hair.

Meanwhile, Guerrero is having a strong 2025 season. He has a .296 batting average, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, with an .879 OPS in 114 games.

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
