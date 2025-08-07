Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz react

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared a glimpse of their private jet journey on Wednesday. She posted a carousel of images on social media.The post featured several photos of the couple. Nathalie wore a fitted taupe tracksuit and carried her signature pink Chanel bag to complete her look. In one snap, a fruit platter on a tray table next to a window with her bag.In another photo, Nathalie shared a cozy cabin moment with her husband. Guerrero kept it casual with a white T-shirt, accessorized with his signature Cuban link chain. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPartners of other MLB players added comments on her post. Ketal Marte's wife, Elisa Guerrero, dropped a trio of heart emojis, while Oneil Cruz's wife, Lovely, resplied with a heart eyes emoji.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie gives a sneak peek of her private jet moments with Blue Jays superstar; wives of Ketel Marte, Oneil Cruz commented (image credit: instagram/nathalii30)Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared a post on her daughter's birthdayVladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, shared an Instagram carousel on Saturday featuring her daughter, Vlaimel. Guerrero and Nathalie have two daughters, Vlaimel and Vlaishel.The post showed Vlaimel in a Blue Jays jersey, with &quot;Guerrero Jr. 27&quot; written on it. The fourth slide was a clip of Vlaimel talking while roaming on the baseball field.&quot;Hey, I am Vlaimel, today is my birthday, and I am throwing a pitch,&quot; Nathalie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe pitched to her father, and he caught it. In another image, featuring Vlaimel’s eighth birthday celebration, she wore a pastel flower-printed white dress, with pastel birthday balloons and a cake on the background. Nathalie also wore a black top with denim jeans in another snap, keeping it casual with sleek, open hair.Meanwhile, Guerrero is having a strong 2025 season. He has a .296 batting average, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, with an .879 OPS in 114 games.