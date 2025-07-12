Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sends heartfelt message on 1,000th career hit vs. Athletics

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. created history on Friday, becoming the youngest Toronto Blue Jays player to reach 1,000 career hits. Guerrero's achievement came against the Athletics in Game 1 of their three-game series at Sutter Health Park.

After Guerrero reached the milestone, he received many congratulatory posts on social media. However, one of the most heartfelt messages he received came from his wife, Nathalie. Nathalie reshared an Instagram post from MLB Español's official handle on her story and wrote in Spanish:

"Gracias mi Dios vamos por más🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ lluvias de bendiciones para ti mi amor."

In English, this message translates to:

"Thank you, my God. Let's go for more showers of blessings for you, my love."

You can check Nathalie's heartfelt message for Vladimir Guerrero below:

An image of Nathalie's story [Image via Instagram - @nathalii30]

Vladimir Guerrero and Nathalie first interacted online in 2018. Five years later, in 2023, the couple got married in a private ceremony. While Nathalie has always shown her support for Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays, she also runs the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, which focuses on youth empowerment.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his say after reaching 1,000 career hits with the Toronto Blue Jays

While many people reacted to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaching the 1000 career hits milestone, the player also shared his reaction to the achievement. In a statement published by the MLB website, Guerrero commented on the achievement and promised many more in the future.

"I'm very proud to do it here in this organization," Guerrero said. "There are going to be many things that I’m going to be here for during my career."

Further, he revealed how it felt achieving this milestone at a young age. Guerrero said:

"It takes a lot. I’m just 26 years old. To accomplish that goal at such a young age, it’s big for me.”

Apart from this milestone, Friday night was eventful for the Blue Jays in general, as the team registered a 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Guerrero also commented on the victory, saying:

"We go out there and compete, give all we have every single night. When you have that as a team, good things happen."

The 2025 MLB season has been eventful for Guerrero. The 26-year-old designated hitter has amassed 344 at-bats with an average of .279. He also has 57 runs, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs to his name.

