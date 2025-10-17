Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sends heartfelt message as $500,000,000 slugger makes history with most post season HRs by Jays hitter

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied Jose Bautista for the most postseason home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in ALCS Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners. On Thursday, in Game 4, he smashed his fifth home run to become the franchise leader.Guerrero Jr., who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays earlier this season, had another strong outing to help the Blue Jays level the ALCS 2-2 as the series shifts back to Toronto. The first baseman, who missed hitting for a historic postseason cycle by a single in Game 3, finished Game 4 going 2-for-5, including a seventh-inning solo home run in the 8-2 win.After the game, Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, reshared the moment on her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message:&quot;Gracias mi Dios 🙏🏼&quot; English translation: &quot;Thank you my God 🙏🏼&quot;Nathalie's Instagram storyBefore becoming the franchise's single postseason home run king, Guerrero Jr.'s single in the third inning was his 15th hit this postseason. With this, he became just the fourth player with 15-plus hits and five-plus home runs in his first eight games. The MLB players who did it before include Kiké Hernández (2021), Carlos Beltrán (2004) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1995).Nathalie's husband Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares gratitude after neutralizing home field advantageThe Blue Jays, who defeated the New York Yankees in the ALDS, lost the first two ALCS games at home, putting them at a massive disadvantage as they traveled to Seattle. However, they have turned things around by winning Games 3 &amp; 4 and going back on a plane to Toronto with the series tied.In an interview during ALCS Game 4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares his gratitude for being able to go back home with some momentum.“Like I say always, I believe in God and I believe in this team,&quot; Guerrero said after the game. &quot;When you play one day at a time, one at-bat at a time, something big can happen. To us, we came here and tried to win the series. We got two, and tomorrow we’ve got to try and find a way to win the next one.”Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, will be there at Rogers Center to see her husband hand the Blue Jays another win to take the lead.