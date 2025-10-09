  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sends a message after Blue Jays eliminate Yankees, advancing to ALCS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sends a message after Blue Jays eliminate Yankees, advancing to ALCS

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:00 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie sends a message after Blue Jays eliminate Yankees, advancing to ALCS - Source: Getty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the ALCS for the first time since 2016 after they took down the New York Yankees in four games. The Blue Jays emerged as 5-2 winners on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, which has them packing for Toronto and awaiting the winner of Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers.

Ad

After eliminating the Yankees, Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, dropped a three-word comment as she reposted the graphic featuring her husband alongside fellow Blue Jays teammates. She wrote:

"Gracias mi Dios," which means, "Thank you my God."

She also shared post-game moments among the Toronto fanbase who traveled to New York to see their team beat the Yankees in their own backyard.

Nathalie&#039;s Instagram story
Nathalie's Instagram story

The ALDS Game 4 started well for the Blue Jays as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again proved to be Toronto's offensive engine, driving in the run in the first inning off Cam Schlittler. The seventh inning two-run single from Nathan Lukes proved to be decisive in the end as Toronto clinched the game 5-2 and the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nathalie's husband Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proving worthy of $500 million extention with postseason exploits

At the start of the season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays were far apart during negotiations for the extension. The first baseman was turning free agent after this season, but both parties found the middle ground and signed a 14-year, $500 million extension in April.

Ad

Come October, Guerrero Jr. is already living up to contract expectations. In Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Guerrero Jr. smashed a first-inning solo home run, giving Toronto an early lead and marking his first career postseason homer.

In Game 2, with the bases loaded, Guerrero Jr. launched a grand slam off Will Warren to make it 9-0. It was the franchise's first-ever postseason grand slam. He continued with the home run streak by hitting a two-run shot off Carlos Rodon. Then in Game 4, he hit an RBI single.

So far, Guerrero Jr. has batted .529 with nine hits, three homers, nine RBIs and five runs scored in the 2025 postseason.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications