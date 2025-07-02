Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie shares adorable photo dump with daughters Vlaimel & Vlaishel

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, often posts clips and videos from their daily lives. Their small family includes their two daughters, Vlaimel & Vlaishel.

Ad

Nathalie recapped the month of June with a story on her Instagram. The collage of pictures showcased her two children, alongside a selfie and a picture of herself in front of the Chanel store, a pasta-prawn preparation and two luxury bags.

Nathalie's Instagram story recapping the month of June. (Source: Instagram @nathaliii30)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The adorable pictures with her two daughters featured the elder, Vlaimel, having a bowl of spaghetti, while Vlaishel could be seen posing with the Cleveland Guardians mascot during the Blue Jays' visit.

Ad

Trending

While her two daughters were the main focus, Nathalie's 'Chanel' look had a chic feel to it. She could be seen carrying a big bag after her shopping at the store. In a previous Instagram post, she had shared snaps from her day out.

Ad

Nathalie and Vladimir met online in 2018. The two were together before finally tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2023. Apart from being his biggest supporter at Blue Jays' games, Nathalie also runs the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation that works in sectors related to sports, education and environment, empowering the youth.

Nathalie goes full marketing mode asking fans to vote Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as All-Star

As a proud partner, Nathalie has been actively campaigning for fans to vote for All-Star finalist Vladimir Guerrero Jr. alongside catcher Alejandro Kirk. The two Blue Jays players are the only ones to be named the finalists after the first round of All-Star voting.

Ad

Nathalie has been posting clips and fan interactions related to the All-Star voting on her Instagram stories.

Nathalie's Instagram stories asking fans to make Guerrero Jr. an All-Star (Source: Instagram @nathaliii30)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up against Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees. Both players have had similar stats so far in the first half of the season. The Blue Jays first baseman is hitting at .278 with 44 RBIs, 12 home runs and .827 OPS, while Goldschmidt is at a .284 pace with 32 RBIs, 11 home runs and .772 OPS. After the first day of voting, the Blue Jays superstar was still in the lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More