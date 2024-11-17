Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie shows appreciation as Jays slugger bags second career Silver Slugger award

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of the standout performers on a Toronto Blue Jays team that otherwise had a season to forget in 2024. Despite Guerrero Jr. being one of the major league's best hitters for a decent stretch following the All-Star break, it was not enough to lift an injury-hit and inconsistent Blue Jays lineup from the foot of the AL East table, where they spent pretty much the entirety of the campaign.

Despite missing out on success with his team, with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, Vladdy's individual quality throughout the year was clear. That quality was recognized by the MLB as the first baseman won his second career Silver Slugger award on Wednesday. He was also named in the All-MLB First Team for the second time.

After his award was confirmed, Guerrero Jr. took to Instagram on Thursday to post about his achievements.

"Thank you to everyone who help make my dreams come true. Blessings on Blessings 🙏 #SILVERSLUGGER #ALLMLB" Vladdy Jr. captioned his post.

His better half, Nathalie, commented on the post, showing her delight and appreciation as her husband was rewarded for all his hard work the past season.

"👏❤️" Nathalie commented on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s post

Screenshot of Nathalie's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@vladdyjr27)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie tied the knot in March of 2023 after dating for more than five years. The couple have two daughters together, Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

Currently, Nathalie works as a manager for the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Foundation, a non-profit initiative by Vladdy to offer support to children in need and their families.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and wife Nathalie give fans sneak peek into Domincan Republic "family trip"

With another hectic 162-game MLB season in the history books, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now has some well-deserved months of rest to look forward to. It looks like the 25-year-old did not waste any time getting into vacation mode, as he jetted off to the Dominican Republic with his wife, Nathalie.

Both Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie went on to post plenty of snaps from the trip, offering fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled vacation.

For now, Vladdy will focus on spending quality time with his family and reflecting on a superb individual campaign. With free agency coming up after the 2025 season, the 25-year-old will be as motivated as ever to have another big year and show any potential suitors that he deserves a bumper contract.

