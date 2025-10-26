  • home icon
  Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and Teoscar Hernandez's spouse Jennifer all smiles amid Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and Teoscar Hernandez's spouse Jennifer all smiles amid Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 26, 2025 14:55 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
MLB: World Series-LA Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays (image credit: IMAGN)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, and Teoscar Hernandez's wife, Jennifer, cheered for the Blue Jays and Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. LA won 5-1 at Rogers Stadium on Saturday, and the series now shifts to Dodger Stadium.

Nathalie reshared Jennifer’s story on Instagram, with them sharing joyful moments in the stands. She added a hand heart emoji.

Nathalie also reshared a mirror selfie with Jennifer. She wore a customized white Blue Jays sweatshirt with black pants.

Meanwhile, Jennifer had an all-black outfit on with customized “37” on her sweatshirt and black rib-knit beanie.

Image source- Nathalie/Instagram
Image source- Nathalie/Instagram

After the game, Guerrero addressed the media and commended LA pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“When we won the first one, it’s good.” Guerrero said. “He did an excellent job tonight. First time I faced him and he was really good. He did a great job tonight.”

Guerrero also gave advice to his team.

“Don’t put your head down,” Guerrero said.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, celebrates the Blue Jays' Game 1 victory.

Vladimir Guerrero’s wife, Nathalia, posted a photo dump from Game 1 of the World Series on Instagram. The Toronto Blue Jays won 11-4 over the LA Dodgers, with the first baseman going 2-for-4, including a walk, helping secure a 1-0 series lead.

Nathalia wore a custom-fit black jacket with “Guerrero Jr. 27” on it. She paired it with denim and completed the look with a classic black Gucci bag. Nathalia captioned her post with two blue heart emojis.

After the Blue Jays clinched their World Series berth on Oct. 17, Nathalia shared a story on her Instagram. It featured Guerrero’s emotional moment with happy tears in his eyes.

“Speechless, I just want to THANK YOU, MY GOD,” Nathalia wrote (translated to English).
Image source- Nathalie/Instagram
Image source- Nathalie/Instagram

The couple welcomed their firstborn in 2017, Vlamiel, and tied the knot in 2023. Guerrero shares a strong bond with her daughter, coaching her in gymnastics and flag football.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

