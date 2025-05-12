  • home icon
Vladimir Guerrero Jr's wife Nathalie turns up glamor in bodycon outfit as she taker her daughter out for mother's day celebrations

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified May 12, 2025 02:25 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr's wife Nathalie turns up glamor in bodycon outfit as she taker her daughter out for mother's day celebrations (Credits: Getty)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s wife Nathalie turns up glamor in bodycon outfit as she taker her daughter out for mother’s day celebrations (Credits: Getty)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, celebrated Mother’s Day with their daughter, Vlaimel. Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie dated for several years before eventually tying the knot in 2023.

On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo went on a date to celebrate Mother’s Day. Nathalie shared several pictures from their outing with the caption:

“Happy Mother’s Day 💛”
One image featured Nathalie stylishly posing indoors in a light cream mini bodycon dress paired with high heels. She held a beige-colored purse, with her black hair styled down.

Other images showed her posing alongside her daughter, Vlaimel, who wore a colorful striped dress, sparkly shoes, and a big yellow bow in her curly hair. Nathalie also shared photos of the delicacies they enjoyed, including oysters, desserts, and other exquisite dishes.

Nathalie also posted a picture of the Mother’s Day gift her daughter Vlaimel made for her, to which she reacted:

“🥰😍😍”

The handmade gift featured beautiful designs such as a rainbow, hearts, flowers, and a sweet message that read:

“Happy Mother Day! I love you. To: Mom, From: Vlaimel”
While Nathalie and Vlaimel celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., along with the Toronto Blue Jays, faced the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Blue Jays swept the Mariners in their three-game series, closing it out with a 9–1 win in Sunday’s finale.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s wife Nathalie, reacted to the Blue Jays star’s long-term contract extension

In April, Nathalie shared several pictures from the signing ceremony of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Alongside the photos, she wrote:

“One more achievement for you my love, I'm happy to see you fulfill each of your dreams and goals that we prayed so much and worked hard to make it a reality, thank God for allowing me to be with you all this way and see you grow and strive every day. You are deserving of this and more!! Happy to still belong to the Blue Jays family for a long time 🥰🙏🏼💙💙💙”
“Habacuc 2:3 RVR1960 [3] Though the vision may delay yet for a while, but hastens toward the end, and will not lie; though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, will not delay.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019, signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the team on April 9.

Edited by Chirag Dhariya
