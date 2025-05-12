Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends clear message on his goal of achieving more than Hall of Famer father

When it's all said and done, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sees himself besting his Hall of Famer father before he hangs up his shoes. To do so, Guerrero has picked an accomplishment that his father couldn't have: winning the World Series.

Ad

Guerrero Jr.'s dream could be realized during his stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, who signed him to a 14-year, $500 million extension earlier this season.

In an interview with Chris Rose, Guerrero Jr. made his feelings clear regarding his objective. The goal is not limited to personal achievements like being the first father-son duo to win MVPs in MLB, but to set himself apart from his father's legacy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The goal for me is to win a World Series," Guerrero Jr. said. "My dad never won one, so that's my goal. We're working for that. If I win MVP, I win — we’re working for that too. But in my mind, the goal is to win a World Series." [23:14- 24:10]

Ad

Trending

Guerrero Jr. knows what he needs to do in the field to realize his goals.

"You know, for me, I just compete and do whatever I can control," Guerrero Jr. said. "We try to win all the time, every year — that's the goal. But for me, I just play hard and focus on what I can control on the field."

Ad

Ad

What does Vladimir Guerrero Jr. need to do to surpass his father's legacy?

While Vladimir Guerrero couldn't win a World Series in 16 seasons as a right fielder and designated hitter, he won several accolades. Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star and an eight-time Silver Slugger award winner.

In his first season with the Angels, he won the MVP in 2004. Meanwhile, his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., finished second in MVP voting in 2021 and has his prime years ahead of him to do so at least once.

Ad

Vlad Sr. had a 16-year career, a .318 batting average with 449 home runs. Thus, Guerrero Jr. must sustain that level of excellence well into his 30s.

Guerrero Sr. was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018. To surpass that legacy, Vlad Jr. must build a resume with 500+ HR or 1,500+ RBI or .300+ AVG on top of multiple All-Star selections, Silver Sluggers, and postseason impact.

In short, a World Series title, an MVP award, and a sustained level of elite production during his time with the Blue Jays are what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs to surpass his father's legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More