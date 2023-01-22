Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs Yankees: What is the Blue Jays star's record vs the Bombers?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is probably the most offensive ace the Toronto Blue Jays have. After a disappointing 2022 campaign that ended in a heartbreaking loss in the AL Wild Card Series, the Jays are looking for more in 2023.

It isn't easy when you share your division with the New York Yankees. The Yankees were the best-hitting team in the American League last season, hitting 254 home runs and scoring 807 runs, enough to lead the AL in both categories.

Things look likely to be much the same in 2023. The Yankees' biggest hitters are sticking around. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who combined for just about 40% of the Yankees' home runs last year, have both inked extensions with the Bombers.

So to be successful in 2023, the Toronto Blue Jays will need Guerrero to be strong against the Yankees. But how has he measured up against these powerful divisional foes in the past?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is no stranger to playing against the New York Yankees. Since joining the MLB in 2019, he has appeared in a total of 65 games against the Yankees, registering 249 total at-bats against the team.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season https://t.co/PWIo1zxCUO

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season" - @ Talkin' Yanks

Guerrero is a career .289 hitter against the Yankees, placing his average against the Yankees five points higher than his career batting average of .284. Offensively, Guerrero seems to have the Yankees' number.

Across those 249 at-bats, Guerrero Jr. has 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 27 total runs scored. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has fared exceptionally well at Yankee Stadium, where he has hit 10 of the 13 total home runs and 17 RBIs.

🇨🇦 Aidan @Manoah2Kirk Posting random Blue Jays Highlights until Opening Day - Day 12:

9/26/22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Walks off the Yankees and lets them know it’s his house Posting random Blue Jays Highlights until Opening Day - Day 12:9/26/22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Walks off the Yankees and lets them know it’s his house https://t.co/cTQAi9662w

"Posting random Blue Jays Highlights until Opening Day - Day 12: 9/26/22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Walks off the Yankees and lets them know it’s his house" - @ Aidan

The best showing for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. against the Yankees in his career came on April 13, 2022, when Guerrero registered three home runs and four RBIs. He hit two early shots against star starter Gerrit Cole before going yard off of reliever Michael Laoisiga in the 8th.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs Aaron Judge in the AL East next season

Although Guerrero is the best hitter for the Blue Jays, making him one of the best hitters in the league, he is still no match for #99. Aaron Judge's 62 home runs last year rendered him the most prolific hitter seen in modern times. It will be interesting to see these two Titans square off in the 4 series scheduled between the two teams in 2023.

