Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & wife Nathalie send touching message to niece Ely on her birthday

By Ryan Burks
Modified Feb 04, 2025 18:36 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and wife Nathalie Guerrero (IG/nathalii30)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and wife Nathalie Guerrero (IG/nathalii30)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife Nathalie posted birthday greetings to niece Ely on Tuesday. Guerrero shared an Instagram story and wrote:

"Happy birthday, little girl. May God continue to bless you and fulfill all your wishes. I love you very much." (translated from Spanish)
Vladimir Guerrero BDay Wish (IG/vladdyyjr27)
Vladimir Guerrero BDay Wish (IG/vladdyyjr27)

Guerrero shared a picture of Ely wearing a light blue dress with a Blue Jays logo on the front.

Nathalie Guerrero also added a birthday greeting to her niece.

"Happy birthday my Ely, may God bless you, we always love you." (translated from Spanish)
Ely Guerrero Birthday (IG/nathalii30)
Ely Guerrero Birthday (IG/nathalii30)

Ely is sitting on a jet in the photo shared by Nathalie and looking comfortable in a pink dress.

Guerrero married wife Nathalie in 2023 after dating for more than five years. They have two daughters, Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts to father's motivational Instagram message

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was born into a baseball family and was destined to follow in his father's footsteps. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. has always provided motivation and encouragement for his young son.

On Jan. 13, Guerrero's father posted photos from his playing career and added a motivational caption.

"Love what you do, every single day ⚾❤️Happy Monday, let’s get it! 💪🏾😬"

Guerrero added a simple reaction to his father's post. He shared an Instagram story and added a couple of "heart-eye" emojis with the post.

It will soon be time for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to head back to Toronto to begin the 2025 season. This could potentially be his last season in a Blue Jays uniform as he continues to pop up in trade rumors.

Edited by Ribin Peter
