Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case against Blue Jays, will get $19,900,000 in 2024

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his salary arbitration case against the Canadian team on Wednesday. As reported by MLB insider Marc Feinsand, this means that his salary for next season will be $19.9 million instead of the $18.05 million proposed by the team. The 24-year-old hitter has been with the Blue Jays for the entirety of his five-year major league career and will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a top international prospect in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2019. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers in the league, peaking in the 2021 season where he finished as the MLB home run leader. He has made three All-Star appearances and won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards.

Last year, Guerrero Jr. had a salary of $14.5 million and ended the season hitting .264, with 26 homers and 94 RBIs. The three-person panel for the arbitration consisted of Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux and Jeanne Charles, who sided with the slugger to give players a 6-2 lead in arbitration hearings with 10 cases remaining.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tops Teoscar Hernandez to record highest salary arbitration win

While it has been confirmed that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his salary arbitration hearing against the Toronto Blue Jays, he has achieved it with a record amount. Before the slugger's win on Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez's win last year with the Seattle Mariners had him in the lead for the biggest arbitration case won at $14 million. However, the Blue Jays slugger now takes the lead with an arbitration win which will result in a $19.9 million salary for the upcoming MLB season.

