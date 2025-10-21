Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yariel Rodriguez’s wives share emotional message as Blue Jays reach World Series for first time in 32 years

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a dramatic turnaround in ALCS Game 7 on Monday to clinch a thrilling 4-3 come from behind win against the Seattle Mariners.
The Blue Jays, who trailed 3-1 after six innings, turned around the game after a clutch three-run home run from George Springer in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Toronto's bullpen held on for a 4-3 win, punching their World Series ticket for the first time in 32 years. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie shared a clip of the infielder's emotional moment after the game, captioning it:
"No words, I just want to thank you my god."
In another story she shared a picture of their daughter, Vlaimel, crying with joy after Blue Jays' thrilling win.
Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez's wife Gaby shared the clip of the final strikeout from the game with an emotional message in her Instagram story.
"OMG, I'm crying a sea," Gaby wrote.
In another story, Gaby shared a glimpse of her FaceTime conversation with the Blue Jays pitcher after their Pennant-clinching win on Monday.
"I love you, congratulations my love," Gaby captioned her story.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife celebrates Blue Jays star's ALCS MVP title with daughter Vlaimel
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been the hottest hitter in the postseason, was named the ALCS MVP for his heroics in the championship series. His wife Nathalie and their daughter Vlaimel, posed with the trophy during the post-game celebrations.
The Blue Jays will be up against the defending World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.