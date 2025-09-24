Vladimir Guerrero and his family celebrated Rosh Hashanah, a two-day observance that began on Monday evening. Joining him on the occasion was his girlfriend, Roxeannie Rodriguez, and his children, including the Blue Jays superstar who shares his name.On Tuesday, Rodriguez shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram, showing snippets from the occasion. The cover image of the carousel showed Rodriguez standing in the middle, with Guerrero on her right and his son on the far right. On the left of Rodriguez were two of her stepchildren, including the Blue Jays slugger.Rodriguez wore a floral-printed midi dress with a V-neck and a tie-waist. Meanwhile, her boyfriend and his sons rocked casual attire. Guerrero's daughter rocked a bodycon maxi dress.&quot;HAPPY ROSH HASHANAH! 👑🍎🍯 Happy Biblical New Year! Wishing you a sweet, pleasant and easy sustenance new year. 🍷 🥖,&quot; Rodriguez captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).Rosh Hashanah, which means &quot;head of the year&quot; in Hebrew, is the Jewish New Year. It is a two-day observance that begins with the High Holy Days and culminates with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.Vladimir Guerrero and his family are devout Christians. While the overwhelming majority of Christians do not observe Rosh Hashanah, some denominations and individual believers choose to mark the occasion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel also featured video clips of the food served at the event. Two snaps showed Guerrero and his girlfriend posing romantically. Another image captured the family before dining, with Rodriguez seated at the head of the rectangular table.Vladimir Guerrero sends a heartfelt wish to Roxannie Rodriguez on her birthdayVladimir Guerrero has at least eight children with five different women. The oldest, Vladimir Jr., was born to Riquelma Ramos. Presently, Guerrero is in a relationship with Roxannie Rodriguez.Guerrero began dating Rodriguez shortly before his MLB Hall of Fame induction in 2018. The couple are deeply in love and Guerrero doesn't forget to wish his girlfriend on her birthday, which falls on August 19.On her recent birthday, Guerrero shared a snap on his Instagram. In the picture, Rodriguez stood in a long, vibrant pink dress.&quot;Roxannie, on your day I just want to wish you the best: health, happiness, and all the great things you deserve. How great to be able to celebrate it by your side. 🎉🌹,&quot; Guerrero captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).Roxannie Rodriguez has competed in several beauty pageants. Rodriguez represented the Peravia in the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2018. She was previously Miss Latina Long Island 2016-17.